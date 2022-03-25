HERMISTON — The next Hermiston City Council meeting will take place with new youth advisors, as well as a public hearing on the South Hermiston Industrial Park and city pensions.
The meeting is Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395.
Hermiston Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan on March 25 expressed excitement over the city’s new youth advisors as he previewed the meeting.
The advisors, he said, are 12 Hermiston High School students, who will be sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with city councilors during the meeting. They were introduced at a previous city council meeting.
“It’ll be interesting,” Morgan said.
The teenagers, he added, will not be voting on anything but will be asked for their input on issues during the meeting.
Morgan said it will be a learning opportunity for everyone involved. The students, he said, will have the chance to see how government works. But city officials should learn, too, he said.
Young people, Morgan said, have a different perspective than older people do. While elders have the benefit of experience, youngsters have a vested interest in the future. Likely to live longer than older people, young people generally want to preserve resources and build for a better tomorrow, he said.
This being the case, the assistant city manager said he was looking forward to what the new youth advisory board will have to say.
Young people have attended city council meetings in the past, Morgan said. They have never, to Morgan’s recollection, though, had a position like they will on Monday, at least not in Hermiston. Morgan stated that there are cities that have done what Hermiston is now starting, and it has worked well for those involved.
City Manager Byron Smith and a Hermiston High School civics teacher came together to arrange this project, Morgan said.
“We’ll see where it goes,” he added.
On the agenda
The new youth advisors will have opportunities to weigh in on at least a couple of agenda items. One of these items relates to SHIP, the industrial park west of Highway 395 and near the Walmart Distribution Center. Visitors to the city council meeting will be able to voice their opinions, too, as this is a public hearing.
Morgan said he is offering good news to landowners with property at the park. Improvements to the park, he said, were estimated at $2.9 million. The final cost, however, is $1.99 million, thanks to savings made by the city, he said.
Landowners will each pay a portion of these costs, so they should be happy that the project is under budget, Morgan said.
At the meeting, the landowners will be informed about their opportunities to pay their debt in installments.
Also on the agenda, the council will vote on Resolution 2215, which would authorize the issuance of approximately $15,445,054 in pension obligation bonds to address the city’s unfunded pension liability and reduce its overall costs with regards to ongoing PERS contributions, according to the agenda.
Morgan explained the resolution is akin to “refinancing your mortgage, borrowing money at a cheaper rate.”
