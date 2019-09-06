HERMISTON — Umatilla County Public Health will try to convince the Hermiston City Council on Monday to formally support a tobacco retail licensing program.
The program would charge a $400 fee to all retailers in the county who sell tobacco products, and use the money for a program that would include annual surprise inspections to check for compliance with tobacco retail laws.
The health department appeared before the city council in April, but the council at the time said there were not enough details worked out yet for them to feel comfortable making a decision.
Monday’s city council meeting will also include consideration of a change order for the city’s water tower project.
The project includes installing pipe under an unpaved portion of Theater Lane. According to a memo from Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan, the original plan was to fill the road back in with gravel this fall, then put a separate project to pave Theater Lane out to bid in 2020. Premier Excavating, which has been working on the water tower project, has offered to save the city money by adding paving to the existing project.
Morgan said engineers estimated paving that portion of Theater Lane would cost $630,000. Adding it into the existing project is estimated to cost less than $530,000.
On Monday, the city council will also conduct an executive session for City Manager Byron Smith’s annual review, and consider changes to his contract.
The meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. at city hall, 180 NE Second St., will be preceded by a 6 p.m. work session for the city council to hear updates from Umatilla Electric Cooperative and Hermiston Energy Services. The full agenda can be found online at hermiston.or.us.
