The Hermiston City Council’s regular meeting will take place on a Tuesday next week to avoid Memorial Day.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at city hall, 180 N.E. Second St., to discuss renewal of the city’s contract with Kayak Public Transit and to hold a public hearing on annexation of property for a new subdivision.
The annexation would include 9.35 acres at 1290 W. Elm Ave. According to a memo in the council’s agenda packet, owner Richard Carpenter intends to create a new residential subdivision there with approximately 39 lots.
The city has already received three letters testifying against the annexation. One is from a neighbor who does not want to live next to other houses, one is from a resident who wants to see the property less densely developed and one is from a representative of landowners who have a nearby piece of property for sale, stating there is “ample property available already.”
Monday’s agenda includes renewal of the city’s contract with Kayak Public Transit. The transit service, owned by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, runs Hermiston’s free public bus system, the HART.
The contract under consideration would keep the city’s contribution to Kayak at $125,000 for another two years.
