HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council plans to vote Monday on the future of the city's food truck pod.
The council discussed three options in depth during a work session on June 22. Those options were making permanent site improvements to the food pod's current location on Orchard Avenue, building a site at Butte Park or building a site at Newport Park. Staff are recommending the pod stay at its current location, which has the most visibility to traffic and would be less expensive than the Butte Park option.
The council will also discuss joining other cities around the United States in a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC is proposing rules that would severely limit local control of rights of way, according to the agenda packet, to help companies looking to install 5G technology on public utility poles. The lawsuit would challenge those rules.
On Monday the council will also vote on adopting the yearly updates to the city's employee handbook, and on renewing its contract with Anderson Perry Engineering to provide general engineering services to the city. The city has contracted with Anderson Perry since 2015.
A 6 p.m. work session will precede the council's regular meeting. The work session will discuss the parks master plan that the city's parks and recreation department is currently putting together.
The regular meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, and will also be streamed live on the city's YouTube channel. Masks are required for anyone attending in person.
