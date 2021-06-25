HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council will consider a resolution during its Monday, June 28, meeting that would raise system development charges each year.
System development charges are one-time fees paid on new construction that go toward the city's costs for supporting new growth, such as the cost to extend water and sewer lines. According to the staff report in the council's agenda packet, the city implemented water and sewer system development charges in 1998 and added charges for parks in 2006, but the city has not updated the fees since first implementing them.
Under the proposal the council will consider, the city would incrementally raise system development charges during the next four years to catch up with inflation, and then staring in 2026 the fees would increase 3% each year. Current system development charges for a single family home are $907, according to the report, and would be at $1,768 in 2026.
Also on the agenda for June 28 are approval of an updated franchise agreement with Cascade Natural Gas and a proposal to name a new road at the South Hermiston Industrial Park Cook Street, after Ivan and Vernon Cook, who own most of the property there.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center and will be livestreamed on the City of Hermiston YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.