HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council will discuss purchase of a $400,000 piece of property for a planned new city hall on Monday, June 22, at the Hermiston Community Center.
The city plans to replace the current city hall at 180 N.E. Second St., damaged by smoke and fire in December 2019, with a larger three-story building on the same site. The city’s property is not large enough to fit all of the parking spaces that would be required by the city’s code of ordinances, however.
During the meeting, councilors will be asked to give City Manager Byron Smith the authorization to finalize purchase of the lot on the east side of city hall, so that the office space, known as the Lanham Building, can be removed and more parking added.
According to the agenda packet for the meeting, the agreed-upon asking price, based on an appraisal, is $400,000, and the city would have the ability to “leave the transaction” if the council decides after going out for bids on the city hall project that it isn’t financially feasible.
The June 22 council meeting will begin with a 6 p.m. work session on the future of the city’s food truck pod located at the corner of Orchard Avenue and Third Street. The pod had its pilot program in the summer of 2019, and the council voted at the end of the season to continue it in the same spot for 2020 but continue to look at options for improvements or a better site.
During the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will vote on updates to the city’s food truck ordinance. Currently, food trucks must obtain one of the city’s limited number of food truck licenses or be a part of the food truck pod to operate in city limits. Changes to the ordinance would create temporary permits for events, such as if a business wanted to have a food truck on site during a customer appreciate event, and would allow for “lunch trucks” that serve workers at a construction site, industrial park or office park from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.
The meeting will also include adoption of a volunteer handbook to help committee members and other volunteers for the city understand their obligations to public meeting and public records laws, and a presentation about a planned wayfinding signage project.
The city has budgeted $48,500 for new, matching signs around town pointing the way to features, such as free public parking lots and parks. On Monday a consultant from Merje Environments and Experiences will present design options to the council.
