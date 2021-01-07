HERMISTON — Hermiston city councilors will receive updates on water projects in the region during a work session preceding the Monday, Jan. 11 city council meeting.
The work session will take place at 6 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, followed by the regular city council meeting at 7 p.m. Both will be livestreamed over the City of Hermiston YouTube channel and available for viewing afterward.
During their regular meeting, city councilors will hold public hearings for two land use actions before voting on them. The first is an annexation of 1.38 acres of land at 1035 S.W. 17th St., owned by Robert and Victoria Smith.
The second request is an amendment to the city's comprehensive plan and zoning map, and annexation of 11.5 acres on 455 East Elm Avenue. Steve Richards of Eastern Oregon Development LLC has requested that the zoning be changed from multi-family residential to a neighborhood commercial overlay. According to the staff report, he hopes to build a mini-storage facility similar to Highland Mini-Storage, which he also owns, and make the rest of the property available for future commercial development. The action is recommended by the planning commission and city staff.
