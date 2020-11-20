HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council will meet Monday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Hermiston Conference Center, 415 S. Highway 395.
On the agenda is an update of the city's sewer ordinance, as part of an ongoing effort to review and update all city ordinances. According to the agenda packet, the updates to the sewer ordinance will bring the language into compliance with changes to state and federal law that the city has already been following.
The council will consider a motion to create the debt service payment fund needed to use payments in lieu of taxes from enterprise zone projects to pay down debt service the city has on bonds.
The council will also hear presentation of the city's financial audit for the 2019-20 fiscal year, the October financial report, committee reports and staff reports.
The meeting will be livestreamed on the city of Hermiston YouTube channel.
