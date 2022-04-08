HERMISTON — During the previous meeting of the Hermiston City Council, a handful of residents let the city know they were unhappy about a plan for them to pay more for improvement to the South Hermiston Industrial Park. In the council’s upcoming meeting Monday, April 11, the city will present a new plan to give the locals what they want.
The city in 2019 estimated new infrastructure for SHIP would cost about $3 million. A grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration would cover half the cost, Umatilla County would pay $50,000 and property owners at the industrial park would be on the hook for about $1.4 million.
To ease the burden on property owners, the city offered $250,000. Total cost to property owners would be closer to $1.16 million.
Construction, though, proved to be less costly than expected. The final price for the project was under $2 million.
As the city saved on the project, it extended savings to the property owners. One lot, for example, which would have owed $39,673, would only be paying $30,619 under a revised plan. The total cost to all the property owners would have been $947,734.
At the March 28 city council meeting, the city proposed removing its $250,000 contribution. This angered property owners who showed up at the meeting and argued this was an unfair breach of promise.
City councilors agreed with the property owners and voted unanimously for the creation of a plan to reinstate the $250,000 from the city and reduce costs to the property owners. Councilors said they would then vote on the new, revised plan at the meeting April 11.
Mark Morgan, assistant city manager, shared the new plan on April 8. The plan reinstates the city’s promised contribution and reduces costs to property owners to a total $697,734.
The aforementioned lot, which was previously expected to pay $30,619 will only have to shell out $22,542 under the latest plan.
The Port of Umatilla is the largest beneficiary of the latest adjustment; it stands to save $91,185.
Among other agenda items, the council is expected to confirm Ben Doherty to another term on the Planning Commission. Also, there will be updates from the Hermiston School District and the Chamber of Commerce, introductions for youth advisors, an investment report and a goal-setting report.
Morgan said that this last item is particularly important. As the goal-setting report comes on the heels of 2040 report and community feedback, it will give the council some direction. At the meeting, they should discuss the big hopes expressed in survey and start making plans into real things, he said.
