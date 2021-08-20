HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council at its meeting Monday, Aug. 23, votes to consider helping fund an engineering analysis to evaluate the pros and cons of two potential Umatilla River bridges west of Hermiston, according to a press release from the city.
The council meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston.
The city of Hermiston in 2001 identified the two optimal road extensions and bridge locations: Elm Avenue and Punkin Center Road. A preliminary engineering report will identify which location best fits the transportation, economic and environmental needs of the region.
The city council will vote on whether to sign a memorandum of understanding with Umatilla County and the city of Umatilla to fund the study. All three entities have been engaged in the process because the bridge will benefit development and transportation for the entire region, according to the press release.
The West Highland Avenue bridge at Riverfront Park is the only Umatilla River crossing in Hermiston, leading to increasingly concentrated traffic on Highland, Southwest 11th Street and the Westland/Bridge/Powerline corridor.
“As our area's population and workforce grows, vehicle traffic will increase with it,” said Mark Morgan, assistant city manager. “Planning now for additional future connections will lay the groundwork for continued positive residential, commercial, and industrial growth across the region.”
The preliminary engineering report will provide cost estimates and conceptual designs for both crossings, with the hope of identifying a preferred option. The next step will be to locate state and/or federal funding for the construction of the bridge within the next 10-20 years.
The meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s website at www.hermiston.or.us, which also has links to the city council meeting agenda and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.