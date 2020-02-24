HERMISTON— Two months after a fire damaged the interior of Hermiston’s city hall building, city councilors unanimously voted to move forward with the construction of a new city hall building at a meeting on Monday night.
“There’s never a good time,” said Mayor David Drotzmann shortly before the motion to vote. “It’s not a conversation we started two months ago. It’s a conversation we had for several years, to figure out how we’re going to address the inadequacies of city hall.”
City Manager Byron Smith previously recommended the council vote to build a new city hall on the same site as the old one and remodel the basement of the library as a temporary office space for city employees in the meantime. The project would be a combined total price of about $9 million.
Smith emphasized Monday evening that by relying on funding from enterprise zone agreements with Lamb Weston, Amazon and a new potential beneficiary of the zone program, the project would not result in property taxes for residents.
Hermiston shares enterprise zone funding with the county, and Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock offered comment during the meeting.
He said while he was not advocating for or against a new city hall, he did believe zone funding shouldn’t be used for operational expenses but rather long-lasting projects.
“They should be used for some kind of capital improvement that could be used for the well-being of the area,” he said. “As a partner, we have great faith in the city of Hermiston. Those particular funds we’ve pledged to the future of Hermiston.”
Multiple people provided public comment at the meeting. Some expressed concern that the new building wasn’t in the public’s best interest, or expressed that the zone funds should be put toward water and sewer infrastructure. One man said he felt it was the right time to get a new building.
Smith said an unnamed governmental agency interested in renting part of the new space would reduce the amount of money the city must pour into the library remodel and the construction of the new city hall building by renting some of the space.
Six of the eight councilors were in attendance Monday. Councilor John Kirwan, who motioned to approve building a new city hall, stipulated that the project should not exceed $9 million dollars and that the new enterprise zone agreement and the possible tenant be confirmed before moving forward.
Prior to the city council meeting Monday, Smith initiated a public walk-through tour of the smoke-damaged city hall building. Conversations around accessibility within and around the building also sat center stage.
“I brought a wheelchair if anyone wants to try making those corners,” he said.
People were invited to try the stair lift up the small staircase to the city council chambers. City councilor Roy Barron commented he could only make it halfway up the short staircase to the chambers.
