HERMISTON — Contractors began tearing down Hermiston’s former city hall on Wednesday, March 17, to make way for a new city hall in the same location.
The building was originally built as a bank in 1965. According to the Hermiston Herald’s archives, the city purchased the building in June 1986 from Benjamin Franklin Western Heritage Bank for $365,000 before remodeling it and holding a public open house for the new city hall in March 1987.
Since then, the city’s population has roughly doubled. At the beginning of 2019, the Hermiston City Council concluded, “Prepare preliminary general concept for City Hall in current location,” citing lack of space to fit all city staff in the current building, as well as poor accessibility for people with mobility issues.
In December 2019, a fire burned the building’s HVAC system and caused smoke damage throughout the building, according to the city, and city councilors voted to push ahead with building a new city hall sooner than expected rather than put money into repairing the old building.
The new city hall, planned for the current space where the old building is being demolished, will be three stories and include not only space for city staff, but the new home of the municipal court and office space for some Umatilla County departments.
The construction bid was awarded to Griffin Construction, of The Dalles, for $8.66 million. The cost includes construction of the new city hall building and new parking lot, as well as replacement of two blocks of aging water and sewer lines near city hall and renovation of the municipal parking lot across Northeast Second Street.
Until construction is complete, most city staff are located in the old Carnegie Library or basement of the Hermiston Public Library. The ballot drop box previously located at city hall has been moved to the Stafford Hansell Government Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.