Hermiston City Hall fire

Hermiston City Hall is closed Wednesday after Umatilla County Fire District 1 dispatched 25 firefighters to the scene following reports of smoke coming from vents inside the building after 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The crews put out a fire inside the building. Umatilla County Fire District 1 stated the smoke likely originated inside the building's HVAC units, but the cause of the incident is under investigation as of Tuesday evening.
