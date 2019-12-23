HERMISTON — Hermiston City Hall will be closed longer than anticipated after a Dec. 17 furnace fire that left the Northeast Second Street building with smoke damage throughout the building and fire damage to the HVAC system.
The city originally said the building would reopen Jan. 6, but on Monday announced it would be closed through the end of January.
"As we have had the ability to do a more extensive look in to the damage, it has become clear that the cleanup and repairs will not be as simple as originally planned," Mark Morgan, assistant city manager, said in a statement. "We're dealing with how to retro-fit repairs to building-wide systems in a concrete structure that was built over 50 years ago."
Until cleanup is complete, staff will be housed in the Hermiston Building Department, 215 E. Gladys Ave., across the street from the city hall building. Phone calls will be rerouted to employees' new locations. Utility bills can be paid online.
