SALEM — When the board of directors for the League of Oregon Cities convenes in 2020, it will include two representatives from Eastern Oregon.
The league announced Monday that Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith has been elected to its board of directors by the general membership.
Smith joins Pendleton City Councilor Paul Chalmers on the 15-seat board, which is comprised of municipal elected officials and city administrators from across the state. Chalmers is starting his third year on the board after he joined it in 2018.
According to a press release, the league is an association dedicated to “providing advocacy services, policy consultation, intergovernmental relations assistance, networking and training, technical assistance and publications” to all of Oregon’s incorporated cities.
