HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council will consider bids for construction of a new city hall during its Monday, Jan. 25, meeting.
According to a news release, the city received five bids ranging from $8.66 million to $11.48 million, with the low bid coming from Griffin Construction in The Dalles. Engineers had estimated the total project cost at $8.97 million.
The project includes a new, larger city hall where the current city hall is located at 180 N.E. Second St., allowing the city to consolidate services, such as the municipal court, that are currently in other buildings. In the interest of efficiency, the city also included repaving and reconfiguring the municipal parking lot across Second Street from city hall to add additional parking spaces, and replacing two blocks of aging water and sewer pipes next to city hall.
More information on the city hall project can be found at hermistonprojects.com/cityhall.
The city council will meet at 7 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, with video of the meeting available on the city of Hermiston YouTube page. For the full agenda packet, see hermiston.or.us/meetings.
