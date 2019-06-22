HERMISTON — The Hermiston city council will consider an option to form a local improvement district for its South Hermiston Industrial Park on Monday.
The council meeting will start with a work session at 6 p.m. to discuss options for an LID or urban renewal district, followed by a regular business meeting at 7 p.m.
Local improvement districts are used by cities to distribute the cost of improvements between neighboring land owners. In this case the improvements being considered would include new water and sewer mains between South Highway 395 and Penney Avenue along an unimproved right-of-way and into property owned by the Port of Umatilla. It would also include paving the currently undeveloped Southeast 10th Street right-of-way, turning it into essentially a new road, and paving Campbell Drive.
A resolution up for vote Monday would launch a feasibility study for the proposed LID, which would be presented to the council on July 8.
On Monday the council will also hold a public hearing and vote to change the zoning of a half-acre piece of property at 1855 Northeast North St. behind Community Bank. The resolution would change the map designation from commercial to residential, allowing a proposed duplex development.
Monday’s agenda also includes two facade grants for downtown businesses, a presentation on tribal cultural affairs and staff and committee reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.