HERMISTON — A new city hall is back on the agenda for the Hermiston City Council on Monday.
The council is faced with a decision to repair $100,000 of fire and smoke damage at city hall or put the money toward building a larger, more accessible city hall on the same site, sooner than anticipated. Staff will present detailed analysis of the options, including costs and timelines, on Monday. The council expects to take a vote on the issue on Feb. 24 after opportunity for public input.
Also on Monday’s agenda are updates to two sections of the city’s code of ordinances — part of a systematic update to the code that has been going on for months. On Monday, the council will vote on minor updates to the ordinance on chronic nuisance properties, and update the drug paraphernalia ordinance to reflect current state laws on marijuana and hemp.
The council will also vote on appointing an additional municipal judge pro-tem, who can serve as a substitute when Judge Thomas Creasing is absent or has a conflict of interest. The city already has three pro-tem judges, but according to a memo in the agenda packet, none of the three are able to hear a case coming up soon on the docket.
Staff are recommending the council allow Samuel E. Tucker, who has 35 years of experience as Milton Freewater’s municipal judge, to hear the case.
