HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council will vote Monday on adoption of a strategic plan for the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center.
The city retained SSW Consulting to help it create a strategic plan for EOTEC, which opened the doors to its first building in 2016. Some of the priorities listed in the plan include securing water rights for the site, updating the overall site plan, beautification, improving security, building storage and office space for the Umatilla County Fair, improving the RV park, adding a multisports facility and developing a marketing plan.
The council will also vote Monday on the next step in formation of a local improvement district in the South Hermiston Industrial Park. The LID, once formed, would assess property owners within the industrial park area to pay for new roads, water and sewer infrastructure the city hopes will draw more businesses to the site. Monday’s resolution would declare an intent to form the district, setting in motion the required public hearing process.
The council’s regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at city hall, preceded by a 6 p.m. work session to discuss new parks and recreation department software and the Family Promise program sponsored by the Faith Based Advisory Committee.
