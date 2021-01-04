Hermiston couple welcomes new baby daughter, Baylor Addison Low, on New Year's Day

HERMISTON — A Hermiston couple welcomed their new baby daughter, Baylor Addison Low, to the world on the evening of New Year’s Day in Hermiston.
Baylor was born at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, at Good Shepherd Medical Center, making her the hospital's first baby of 2021. She is the Lows’ second child, the first being their daughter Parker, a 3-year-old.
“I’m just excited and looking forward to a fresh start to a new year and the memories we’ll make as a family of four,” said Kimberly Low, 28, Baylor’s mother.
Baylor was due Jan. 10, but when Kimberly Low had to be induced for a couple days due to her high blood pressure, the Lows knew that Baylor was coming sooner than they thought.
“Now I have a family member that’s born on a holiday,” said Richard Low, Baylor’s father, a 32-year-old who works as a quality assurance manager for Grain Craft Inc. in Pendleton. “I don’t what to expect from that, whether that will make it weird, if you have to plan harder, or if it’ll be easier to remember the birthday.”
Richard Low said that when he received the call to go to the hospital on Dec. 31, he grew excited that his daughter might be born on New Year’s Day.
“It’s amazing that you’re entrusted with a new life,” said Richard Low, a longtime resident of Umatilla County who grew up in Pilot Rock. “It’s kind of humbling and overwhelming that you have to take care of a human life. It’s very joyous, you know. It’s the can’t-wipe-the-smile-off-your-face kind of joy.”
Kimberly Low is looking forward to teaching her daughter how to find joy in the small things in life, just like what they have shared with their daughter Parker — riding scooters, playing with chalk and eating popsicles in the driveway.
“Our daughter right now is the happiest kid that I look at,” Richard Low said of Parker. “I would like the same thing for (Baylor). To enjoy the innocence of childhood and to grow up to be great.”
