HERMISTON — A two-car crash Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital.
Shandie Marie Peters, 27, of Hermiston, crashed a silver Nissan Altima into the front of a white Ford van, which was the property of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The van, driven by Michael Kelly, 69, of Pendleton, was driving northbound on Northeast Fourth Street when Peters, driving southbound on Southeast Fourth, turned left in front of him. Peters was transported to Good Shepherd Hospital, complaining of pain, and was cited by the Hermiston Police Department for careless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.