The Hermiston Bulldogs have their first Washington title.
In its first year competing north of the state border, the Hermiston High School dance team took home a first-place trophy Friday at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association dance competition in Yakima.
Hermiston, a 3A team, competed in the Show division, one of several performance categories. Twenty dancers performed, and the theme of their show was "Taken."
Head coach Ashley Seibel said they were one of three teams in their division.
"This is our first season competing in Washington, and things are a little different than in Oregon," she said.
In order to go to the state competition, the team had to first qualify for the district competition, and then use that to qualify for state.
Seibel said this year brought a lot of changes for the dance team. In addition to competing in a new state, and in a division they'd never entered, they also had several new members join the team later in the season. Most of the team starts doing conditioning in June, and has a full nine-month schedule of 5 a.m. weekday practices, ballet lessons every Monday, and 8-hour weekend rehearsals. But when they decided to compete in the Show division, Seibel said they realized they would need more dancers.
"We had second auditions in October and November, and had three girls try out with very little dance experience," she said. Those students have since learned fast, she said.
They also had a solo dancer featured in their routine, freshman Alexa Murphy. Seibel said having a soloist, especially one that's new to the team, can be risky — but it paid off for them.
There were 39 teams that competed in the 1A, 2A, and 3A competition on Friday, and 34 teams in the 4A competition on Saturday. Teams could compete in one of several divisions, including dance/drill, military, hip-hop, pom, and show, which includes using props. Seibel said Hermiston scored a 280.6 out of 300, and scored the highest out of all "show" competitors, including the 4A performances. The team is coached by Seibel, Jake Royer, Susan Stephens and Tori Espinosa.
"Our coaching staff couldn't be prouder of these kids," Seibel said. "This was the perfect ending to our season — a well-fought-for win."
