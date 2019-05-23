The Hermiston Downtown District is kicking things into high gear this summer with a full slate of events.
In addition to its First Thursday events — featuring special deals at downtown businesses the first Thursday of every month — this year the group of downtown business owners is also partnering with the city of Hermiston and Greater Hermiston Area Chamber of Commerce on a new slate of activities meant to draw more visitors downtown.
The first of those events took place on Saturday, with an art festival that offered up live entertainment, food and classes for painting, floral arranging and cookie decorating. Local artists' work was also featured, and prizes were awarded in the professional and high school divisions (see glance box).
"We thought it turned out really well," Hermiston Downtown District president Judy Pederson said.
Hermiston artist Mary Corp said the juror for the event remarked to her that there was "a lot of quality art" to be found there.
"I was happy with the amount of participation we had," she said. "I would always love to see more, but we had a strong group of artists."
She said she would encourage local artists to plan ahead to join next year's festival.
The event was centered around Hermiston's festival street that opened in June 2018 next to city hall. The festival street will play host to other events this summer, including a brand new Cork and Barrel event on June 29 featuring locally sourced appetizers, craft brews and wines.
July 13 will be Spudfest, a family-friendly activity day previously known as Funfest. Pederson said the downtown association is taking the lead on the event this year, instead of the chamber, and decided to return to the name by which it was known decades ago.
On Aug. 3 the association will host a "pre-party" downtown prior to the Umatilla County Fair parade.
After the fair, on Aug. 17, the downtown district is launching a new event known as Melonfest, which will celebrate all things watermelon. It will include bathtub races in tubs painted like watermelon, a watermelon costume contest, seed-spitting contest and more.
Other events planned for the summer include a "Farm to Junk" antique/vintage shopping event and a Harvest Fest in September.
"We've got a great summer lineup," Pederson said.
She said the district will be looking for vendors and volunteers for each event. For more information call 541-667-5026.
