HERMISTON — The field running for Hermiston city office is starting to come together but still has some gaps.
With less than a month before the filing deadline, the races for the Ward 4 city council seat and municipal judge position are contested, but one race has only one candidate while another has none.
Hermiston city recorder Lilly Alarcon-Strong said the city recently advertised the seats up for election in May with the hopes of attracting more candidates to the races.
This year, voters will consider candidates for Hermiston’s four ward seats. The candidate’s ward is determined by where they live, but all voters will still get a chance to weigh in on all four races. Below is a summary of the field for each race so far. The filing deadline is March 8.
Ward 1 (northwest Hermiston)
Four years after falling just short, Jackie Linton is running for Ward 1 again.
Linton, a substitute teacher and retired postal worker, came in third in a three-way race for the Ward 1 seat in 2018, but she was only 33 votes shy of making the runoff election. The incumbent, Lori Davis, came in second during the primary but would go on to win the November general election.
Davis, an employee at Two Rivers Correctional Institution, Umatilla, was appointed to the council in 2010 and then won her first term a few months later. She ran unopposed in her first election, but secured second and third terms by winning contested elections.
Although the city website didn’t list her as a candidate as of Wednesday, Feb. 9, Davis wrote in an email that she plans to file for reelection.
Ward 2 (southwest Hermiston)
Incumbent Roy Barron said he took some time to consider his options, but he ultimately decided to submit his paperwork Feb. 9 for a second term.
“I was a little late to the party,” he said, adding he wanted to try for a second term because he wants to continue the work the council has already started.
Barron, a teacher at Armand Larive Middle School, was a last-minute entrant for the Ward 2 race in 2018, but he ended up winning the election in a contested race by a convincing margin.
Ward 3 (northeast Hermiston)
Jackie Myers has represented Ward 3 on the council since 1994, survived a recall attempt in 2012 and handily won her last reelection race in 2018.
But Myers, who works for Severson Accounting & Taxes, has not submitted her filing paperwork and did not return a message requesting comment. No other candidates have filed for the seat either.
Ward 4 (southeast Hermiston)
Incumbent Councilor Phillip Spicerkuhn is running against one of his predecessors in Ward 4.
David McCarthy, a sales manager at KOHU, was appointed to a vacant at-large seat in 2020 only to lose the election for a full term later that year. Spicerkuhn, an attorney, is relatively new to the council himself, having been appointed to the Ward 4 seat in 2020 and then winning a special election for the remainder of the term unopposed the following year.
Municipal judge
As a judge pro tem, Cameron Bendixsen fills in for Municipal Judge Thomas Creasing when he can’t hear a case himself. Now Bendixsen is challenging his colleague for the top job.
After he was passed over for appointment to the Hermiston City Council, Creasing ran against the incumbent municipal judge in 2008 and won. He turned back a challenge from the former incumbent in 2010 and then ran unopposed in every election until now.
Bendixsen also has previous political experience, having run for Ward 4 on the city council in 2014. He lost that race by seven votes.
Unlike every other Hermiston city office, municipal judges are elected on two year terms instead of four.
Election information
The filing deadline for the May 17 election is March 8. If no candidates can clear 50% of the vote in the primary, then the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff held during the Nov. 8 general election.
