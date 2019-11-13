HERMISTON — In the year since Sidney Nevil started working for Vern’s Food Service Distribution in Hermiston, he has frequently needed time off of work to attend to his duties in the National Guard.
His boss, Fred Ledezma, has always been understanding.
“Sometimes it’s been last minute, and without question, he says, ‘I’ll see you when you get back,’” Nevil said.
It’s something Nevil has been grateful for. Flexible and supportive employers like Ledezma, he said, greatly relieve stress for Guard members as they try to juggle their employment and their duty to their country.
On Wednesday, Ledezma was recognized with the Seven Seals award from the Department of Defense, after Nevil nominated him for consideration.
The award is characterized as the “broadest and most inclusive award” given by the department’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program. The ESGR was established in 1972 to foster more support of reserves by their civilian employers, and to help service members and their employers navigate difficulties caused by their military commitments.
Jerry Carlson, an ESGR military outreach coordinator in Hermiston, said National Guard members have more training, deployments and other demands on their time than they used to — making it more important than ever that employers be willing to hire and support soldiers.
“Some employers are not very supportive,” he said during an informal presentation ceremony Wednesday afternoon.
He said that Vern’s Food Service Distribution and Ledezma would be held up as a “prime example” of support.
Ledezma has worked for the company for 27 years, and serves as its warehouse manager and driver manager. The company distributes wholesale food, beverages and supplies throughout Oregon and Washington, according to its website.
Ledezma said he believes it is important to hire people currently serving in the National Guard and veterans, to gain from their experience and give them new skills and experience in return. It’s something he has tried to do throughout his career there.
“I believe they have a lot to contribute,” he said.
He said he was honored to receive the award recognizing his support of the ESGR’s mission.
“When they were explaining to me, I thought it was beautiful,” he said. “It’s nice to be recognized in the community.”
