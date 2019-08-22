HERMISTON — The Hermiston Family Aquatic Center is expected to reopen Aug. 31 after flooding put it out of commission.
On the morning of Aug. 20 city staff discovered that the pool's mechanical room had flooded, submerging five pumps that were not designed to get wet. A local repair shop is working to take the pumps apart, dry them out and replace damaged parts.
Parks and recreation director Larry Fetter had originally stated the "optimistic" timeline would be reopening the aquatic center this Saturday, but on Thursday the department announced that while the swim team will be able to practice starting Tuesday, due to school resuming, the pool will reopen to the public Aug. 31-Sept. 2.
