HERMISTON — The Hermiston Family Aquatic Center will kick off the summer season on Saturday, June 12.
The kick-off weekend will feature public swimming 1:10-6:45 p.m. on June 12-13. The pool will then be closed for staff trainings June 14-18, and the regular season hours will begin June 19.
Swim lesson registration opens at noon on June 10. For more information visit hermiston.or.us/parksrec/page/hermiston-family-aquatic-center.
