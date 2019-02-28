Jacenda McKenzie-Richter is a zebra.
It's a common metaphor in the medical world — when people hear hoofbeats they usually picture a horse, but they could be hearing a zebra. Likewise, when medical symptoms appear, physicians often assume they come from a common ailment instead of a rare disease.
Jacenda, 11, of Hermiston, has two rare diseases: mastocytosis and Ehlers Danos. Each year on Feb. 28, officially known as Rare Disease Day, she and her family make T-shirts with drawings of zebras to educate people about rare diseases. On Thursday her pink shirt featured a zebra with a unicorn horn.
Though she's not often asked, Jacenda and her family take any opportunity they can get to talk about the disease.
"My really good friend Kirsten knows, and a couple of other good friends," she said.
She said her teachers also know about her conditions.
When someone has an allergic reaction to a bee sting or food, their body produces an abundance of histamine, causing swelling, hives and other symptoms. Jacenda's mother Dena Hill said mastocytosis causes Jacenda's body to produce too much histamine every day. Even with taking a strong antihistamine, her skin sometimes shows reactions, and twice she has spontaneously gone into anaphylactic shock.
"She didn't need a bee sting or anything," Hill said.
About 1 in 10,000 people have mastocytosis, according to the National Institutes of Health, but only 5 percent of them have the cutaneous form Jacenda has.
Her problems started right after she was born, when Hill started noticing odd bumps, welts and hives that would pop up then go away quickly. She kept bringing it up to doctors, who dismissed it.
"I was a single mom, 19, and I was never around babies so I didn't know much," she said. "But something didn't seem right."
One day when Jacenda was about a month old, Hill brought her to the emergency room with a blood-filled blister the size of a quarter on her wrist.
"I had a nurse basically accuse me of child abuse, saying I must have burned her with an iron," Hill said.
The accusation stung, and Hill worried child protective services would be called. She didn't know it at the time, but it's not uncommon for parents of children with rare diseases to be accused of child abuse when their child presents with unexplained bruises, broken bones or other symptoms.
Luckily for Hill, Jacenda's pediatrician was supportive and started conducting research that finally ended with a proper diagnosis of cutaneous masocytosis a couple of months later.
When Jacenda was five, her doctors started looking into the fact that she walked "floppy," Hill said. After a few years of incorrect diagnoses she was finally genetically tested for and diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos, an inherited connective tissue disorder that manifests in a variety of ways, from thin skin to congenital hip dislocation. Jacenda has experienced heart problems, leg pain and ultra-soft skin.
Hill said having a serious illness or chronic disease is always difficult. But when the illness is something few people have heard of it adds an extra layer of stress.
Doctors might not believe patients, or might misdiagnose them and give them the wrong treatment. Some people with rare diseases suffer for years before finding a correct diagnosis, and sometimes there aren't very effective treatments available because pharmaceutical companies and government entities would rather fund research for more common ailments.
"It's hard," Hill said. "You can feel really alone. Something like breast cancer, it's horrible, but you're not as alone. With a rare disease, you don't see it on TV, you don't see fundraisers for it. You're lucky if you ever even get to meet someone else with it."
She doesn't want Jacenda to feel like her diagnoses are something to be ashamed of, so every year they celebrate Rare Disease Day on the last day of February. They make T-shirts with facts about mastocytosis and Ehlers-Danlos, plan a fun activity and let Jacenda pick out what they're eating that day.
On Thursday, they celebrated the snow day with some sledding. Jacenda said she was excited for dinner:
"Pancakes, bacon and eggs," she said. "And we made cake."
