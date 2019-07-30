HERMISTON — A grass fire along Highway 395 in Hermiston burned several vehicles and two homes on Saturday morning.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 was the first on the scene, responding to the blaze, which was between Theater Lane and Punkin Center Road, shortly after 10 a.m. The fire was under control by 1:40 p.m. Umatilla, Irrigon, Boardman and Pilot Rock rural fire protection districts offered mutual aid.
Umatilla County Fire District Chief Scott Stanton said the fire was likely caused by an illegal burn on a nearby property.
“When it’s hot and windy like that the probability of an ignition is up to 90 to 100 percent," he said. "That’s why we have the burning season closure.”
Stanton said that the fire district and other agencies faced access problems when trying to contain the fire as it spread from one residence to another.
The fire caused closures on Highway 395 for several hours. No major injuries were reported.
The fire district also extinguished a tractor and grass fire that was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Brown Lane near East Loop Road in Hermiston.
The cause is still under investigation, and Stanton said that the fire district is unsure whether the fire initiated on the tractor, or on the surrounding land.
The fire district also responded to a railroad fire shortly after 1 a.m. Monday near Cascade Street in Hermiston. Stanton said it appeared that several railroad ties had caught fire, and the fire was contained.
