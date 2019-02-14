Firefighters are no stranger to scaling heights and putting themselves in strenuous situations to save others.
But in March, 10 Hermiston firefighters will voluntarily climb 69 floors of stairs, covering 1,356 steps in a quest to raise money for leukemia and lymphoma research.
This is the 10th year that the Umatilla County Fire District 1 will have a team at the SCOTT Firefighter Stair Climb. The event, which takes place at Seattle's Columbia Center on March 10, draws firefighters from around the western United States, as well as a few international participants, according to UCFD Battalion Chief Corey Gorham.
Gorham said over the past nine years UCFD's fundraising efforts have yielded more than $10,000, all from community donations. Overall, the event, which started in 1991, has raised more than $17 million for leukemia and lymphoma research.
Gorham, who was one of the first team members to participate 10 years ago, started because he thought it would be fun to support the cause and have something to train for.
But in 2012, the event's purpose became more meaningful to him.
"In 2012, my youngest daughter was diagnosed with leukemia," he said.
His daughter went into treatment, and is now cured — it's been three years since her last treatment. But he still likes to involve his family in the event, and has had them come to Seattle for it.
In addition, he said, several other team members have had family members affected by blood cancers or other cancers.
"I do it in honor of my grandpa, who I lost in 2000 to leukemia," said UCFD paramedic Danny Hinton. He is in his fifth year of the Stair Climb.
The event is popular, and usually sells out within the first 20 minutes that sign-ups are open. The team does some additional training for the climb, putting in work on the stair mill at the gym, and adding in a few extra leg days. On the day of the climb, they suit up in full firefighter gear, including coats, boots and air tanks.
Climbers' times vary widely. According to last year's results, the fastest finisher completed the stair climb in 11 minutes and 55 seconds, and the last finishers took more than two hours — but the point of the event is more than climbing the stairs in the shortest amount of time.
"There are survivors and honorees that come to watch, support and cheer on the climbers," Gorham said.
Some firefighters who are cancer survivors also do the climb.
UCFD will be hosting a fundraiser at Club 24 on Monday, Feb. 18, and will have a table set up collecting donations. To donate, people can also visit the website www.firefighterstairclimb.org, or contact UCFD at 541-567-8822.
