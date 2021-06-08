HERMISTON — Hermiston's food truck pod on the corner of Orchard Avenue and Third Street will temporarily close for construction starting July 1.
Patrick Hunt, owner of Southern Twain BBQ at the pod, said construction could last up to six weeks.
The food pod was started as a pilot program by the city of Hermiston in 2019. While the city council received positive feedback overall, participating food truck owners said there were other truck owners who were only interested in joining the pod if there were water and sewer hookups provided, similar to an RV park.
Construction scheduled for July will add utilities, as well as additional shade and other improvements.
In a post on Facebook announcing the closure, Hunt said it has been taking about a month for people to get food permits from Umatilla County Public Health, so if new food trucks want to join the pod once it reopens, now would be a good time to submit paperwork.
