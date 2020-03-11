HERMISTON — Hermiston's food truck pod is set to open for its second season on April 1 at 11 a.m.
Although the City of Hermiston plans to look into creating a more permanent site for the pod in the future with better infrastructure, for the 2020 season it will continue to be located in the municipal parking lot at the corner of Orchard Avenue and Third Street, across from the post office.
The pod's organizers are still looking for more vendors to join the space this spring, summer and fall. They are hoping to have five to six trucks on-site.
Patrick Hunt, of Southern Twain BBQ, plans to return. He said there will be additional utilities offered on-site this year that should make it easier for vendors. Space rental fees, based on the needs of the vendor, include access to electricity, water, garbage and a portable restroom with a hand-washing station located on-site. There will also be picnic tables.
"With the city and community's help, we hope to grow bigger every year," Hunt wrote.
Anyone with questions can call Hunt at 910-733-5829.
