HERMISTON — Former Hermiston resident Salma Anguiano claimed to be in good spirits after being named one of 152 Schwarzman Scholars for 2022.
The Whitman College senior is one of 60 awardees from the United States who will join a one-year fully-funded master’s program in global affairs at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China, according to a recent press release from Whitman.
Anguiano, a 2018 Hermiston High School graduate, is a double major in politics and Chinese language, with a concentration in global studies.
“Now that I’m a senior, I’ve been thinking about what’s next after Whitman,” Anguiano said Thursday, Dec. 9.
So she she applied to Schwarzman Scholars. The program’s website details its mission statement: “Designed to prepare young leaders to serve as a bridge between China and the rest of the world, Schwarzman Scholars is the most significant program of its kind since the Rhodes Trust was founded in 1902.”
The website states students work toward a master’s degree at Beijing’s Tsinghua University, which is one of China’s most prestigious universities.
Anguiano said she departs for Beijing in August, after she completes her studies at Whitman. Her degree in China will be in global affairs.
“I’m really passionate about public policy issues,” she said.
She added that her specific interests are in higher education, as well as the workers compensation system in the U.S. and issues related to undocumented and migrant populations. She said she hopes to better understand working conditions globally and advocate for workers around the world.
“I’m excited to be surrounded by global leaders,” she said.
Her cohort is made up of 151 scholars from different countries. Communicating with, and taking classes alongside, people with different backgrounds should be educational, she said.
Anguiano has previous study abroad experience, having studied in Kunming, China, during the summer of her first year at Whitman. Kunming, she explained, is in Yunnan province in southern China. There, she studied conversational Chinese and cultural anthropology at Yunnan University. Her studies in Yunnan also included a two-week learning tour of rural villages and cities.
This was an eye-opening experience, she said, and she reported being glad for the opportunity to see a country so far away from her hometown.
“I think having that exposure opens up my worldview on a number of different issues and challenge my preconceived notions of China and the East,” she said. “If I were president, or very rich, I would set up a program to allow students to get that cultural immersion.”
In addition to learning about government, she said she also will study Mandarin Chinese. She said her Chinese language skills are “not terrible but not the best.” Total immersion, living in China and speaking a lot of Chinese, should help her language skills a lot, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.