Samantha Steffey, right, and Pablo Galindo perform as Belle and Gaston Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, during a rehearsal for Hermiston High School’s production of "Beauty and the Beast" at the high school. The shows final performance will take place Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.
Laylah Lucas, right, performs as Madame de La Grande Bouche alongside Samatha Steffey (Belle) Thursday Feb, 17, 2022, during a dress rehearsal for Hermiston High School’s production of "Beauty and the Beast."
HERMISTON – As Hermiston High School senior Aurelio Marin dawned his costume and makeup ahead of a Thursday, Feb. 17, rehearsal for the school’s production of "Beauty and the Beast," he thought back over his past few years of high school theater.
“I’ve come a long way,” he said. “It sucks to see it go, but I’m glad that this gets to be my last show.”
Marin said he has enjoyed returning to the stage for his senior year, first in the school’s fall production of "Lend Me a Tenor," and now as Lumiere in "Beauty and the Beast." Marin participated in theater his freshman and sophomore years before being forced into distance learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said getting to return to the stage this year has been fun.
“It was amazing and I loved every single moment of it,” he said.
Kadence Bauer, a senior at the high school and the show’s head of costume and makeup, said it has been challenging to design makeup and costumes around masks.
“It’s sad because I haven’t been able to do a full face of makeup,” she said. “But I have found great fun in it — I use a lot of glitter.”
She added that unique challenges have been worth the return to live theater and performances.
The show, which opened Friday, Feb. 11, stars Samantha Steffey as Belle and Aaron Thacker as Beast alongside Andrew Goller (Maurice), Pablo Galindo (Gaston), Leonel DeLaPaz (Lefou), Faith Powell (Cogsworth), Lainey Byrd (Babette), Julissa Gonzalez Meneloza (Mrs. Potts), Laylah Lucas (Madame De La Grande Bouche) and Isaac Galjour (Monsieur D’Arque).
The show also features a pit orchestra of students from the high school and directed by band teacher Sean McClanahan.
Jordan Bemrose-Rust, the show’s director and the school’s choir teacher, said there are approximately 70 students participating in the show between the cast, crew, chorus and orchestra.
“The first weekend of shows went awesome, we sold out our first night," she said. “We’re anticipating to have two more full shows this weekend.”
Rust said tickets are available at the door starting at 6:15 p.m. and the show begins at 7:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19.
Tickets are $10 for adults and children ages 11 and up, $8 for high school students with ASB and seniors over 60 and $5 for elementary students who wear Beauty and the Beast costumes and/or bring their coloring sheet from school.
Per school policy, masks are required for those in attendance.
