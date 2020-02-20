HERMISTON — It would seem that Hermiston High School’s class of 2020 is thrifty with a keen eye for homeownership.
In partnership with the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce and Simmons Insurance Group, the Hermiston School District hosted a financial simulation for high school seniors called Financial Awareness Basics, or “FAB” Life, this week. The goal was to teach students about budgeting after graduation.
“It’s been so fun to have students see what adulthood is like,” said Hermiston Chamber CEO Kimberly Nevil.
Each student received a job title, salary and a family assignment. Some people were married, while others had to factor children into their budget as single parents. The highest paying job title in the simulation was doctor, at $178,000 a year. The lowest was as a temporary employee, at $17,280.
Students had to budget everything — from housing, to internet and cellphone packages to philanthropic donations — on their assigned monthly budget within a single class period.
Whoever had money leftover at the end of the simulation got a PayDay candy bar, and whoever went into debt got a Zero candy bar.
Student Antonio Leonides, 17, chose to be a translator for the simulation with a yearly salary of more than $45,000. He was also cast as a single parent.
“I chose a translator because I thought I could do that. I speak two languages,” he said.
He’s now considering pursuing the role after high school.
Leonides said his monthly budgeting was going very well until he received a “Crystal Ball” simulation card that showed that there was an oil disaster near his home.
He had to dish out $122 he hadn’t anticipated and headed to the “bank” to reconsider his personal spending for the month and make up the difference.
Not the easiest task as a single parent.
“Parents go through a lot having kids,” he said.
Both Mildred Moreno, 18, and Cynthia Gonzalez, 17, chose to be veterinary technicians because it’s what they want to do after high school graduation.
Now that they know what it’s like to live off of $2,000 a month, both agreed they’ll probably have to take on second jobs to sustain their passion. They’re even reconsidering where they’ll go to college in the fall.
“I didn’t realize I’d need two jobs,” Moreno said. “Everything adds up so quickly. It’s a steep hill.”
Both Gonzalez and Moreno chose to rent apartments with roommates for the simulation in order to save money in the short term.
“I could make this work,” Gonzalez said.
But according to Tracy Hunter, a broker at eXp Realty who volunteered to help at FAB Life, choosing to rent was not the overall norm for the high schoolers.
“Most kids are taking this really seriously,” she said. “Students are choosing to own. In the Hermiston market, a mortgage can be more affordable.”
She said none of the students had to come back to renegotiate their housing circumstances for budgetary reasons. She said some students were getting creative, renting apartments with extra bedrooms and deciding to take on roommates for additional income.
“It’s been eye opening to see what they know and what they don’t know,” said Columbia Bank Branch Manager Chris Bettencourt.
She spent the simulation encouraging students to open savings accounts and offering financial strategy advice.
“This is all what my dad and mom have been telling me,” said Broc Remmer, 18, who chose to be an electrician for the simulation.
As FAB Life drew to a close on Thursday afternoon, all students walked away from their simulations with extra money leftover in their budgets, and Payday candy bars galore.
