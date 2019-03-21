For the first time since its foray into battle, Hermiston High School will send a team to the Oregon Battle of the Books state competition.
Sisters Jessica and Nadine Ferguson and their friend Jerence Lyons make up the team “cAPITALIZE cORRECTLY.” They won a regional tournament earlier this month in Baker City, and will now face off against 14 other schools in Salem on April 6, answering questions about a dozen books they’ve spent the past few months getting to know inside-out.
“You try to make sure you know every concept of every book separately,” said Nadine Ferguson, a sophomore. “When you can separate them based on concept, you can answer a lot.”
The students are expecting some tough questions, exploring even the most specific of details in each book. To prepare for the regional tournament, they practiced writing their own questions, and encountered some similar ones in the tournament.
“There were two books — ‘The Hate U Give’ and ‘Piecing Me Together,’” said senior Jessica Ferguson. “At one point, both mention cooking fish, and the only difference is that one mentions the specific type of fish.”
That level of specificity is fair game for the questions. Lyons, a junior, said it’s also helpful to know every character in each book.
The books span multiple genres, and most are recent releases, but club advisor and HHS librarian Delia Fields said they usually see at least one older book on the list as well. The students can receive the list of books for competition as early as the previous spring, so they have the summer to get started on reading. This school year, the team started preparing in early October.
Though the students sometimes split up the reading, it helps for everyone to have at least some level of familiarity with all the books.
“Everyone memorizes things differently, and what someone else catches in one book, I might not catch,” said Jessica Ferguson.
Though all three said they were readers before joining the competition, the books have pushed them to look differently at works of literature, often changing their minds about books they once disliked. Ferguson is now partial toward “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines.
“At first it was my least favorite, because the main character made me angry,” she said. “But as we went on I liked it more, not because of the characters, but more because of the concepts.”
Ferguson has done Battle of the Books since elementary school. She said when she was younger, she struggled with reading, but having a reason to push herself and discuss books with others who were just as passionate about them encouraged her.
Lyons said he liked that the competition exposes students to a variety of books.
“I never know what kind of book I’m going to like until I read one,” he said.
Fields said she is hopeful that the students will fare well next month.
“I imagine with all their hard work, the kids will probably make it past qualifying pool play and into the final bracket, which is so exciting,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.