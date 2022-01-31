HERMISTON — Marcos Preciado said he was feeling a little nervous on Friday, Jan. 28, as he was drawing blood from one of his teachers, Janci Sivey.
This was not the first time he had done this, though. He and other students are taking a class from Sivey, and they draw her blood at least once a week, Sivey said, for practice.
Preciado, along with Grace Vertrees, Lilly Chase and Karsen Graham on Jan. 21 took the National Health Career Association exam for accreditation as certified phlebotomy technicians. All four students in Sivey's internship class passed the test.
Graham, 18, is a senior who said she wants to work for either the American Red Cross or a phlebotomy lab. She said she sees this as a career path because she likes to help people. She said she can be a helper by becoming a phlebotomist.
In the internship class, she and her classmates visit workplaces. They also perform classwork and prepare for phlebotomy and medical assistance exams. It was in this class, Graham said, that she discovered phlebotomy.
On June 4, she will take a test to be a medical assistant. Though excited about the exam, she said she already is looking beyond it. Her plans include going into the medical field after graduation, she said.
Sivey said she is proud of her students, despite the occasional bruises she gets from them and their needle practice. This group of four phlebotomists comprised the first four students to take and pass the exam in her class. She has other students who are planning to take the phlebotomy test in the spring.
Sivey said these students will be qualified to obtain phlebotomy jobs — but only after graduating from high school. For now, they will gain additional practice in class and through internships at Interpath Laboratory Inc. and other health care providers.
Chase said she is excited about this work. An 18-year-old senior, Chase said she plans on getting into the medical field by first becoming a medical assistant. Then she will go to college and medical school, she said.
Sivey was instrumental in making these plans, Chase said, as she learned about phlebotomy from the teacher. Sivey created the opportunity to take the phlebotomy exam, and it worked out for Chase. The 120-question exam has a two hour time lime. She said she passed the exam in about 30 minutes.
Adding to her excitement, she said, is that members of her family are avid blood donors. Her grandmother and father, in particular, donate blood. Also, they have long communicated to her the importance of donating blood, Chase said.
By doing blood work, she said she hopes to make up for not being able to donate blood, herself. She said she has a hemoglobin deficiency that keeps her from being a donor.
Also, she has heard of a national blood shortage. Through phlebotomy work, she hopes to help with that, something also communicated by her classmate, Preciado.
Preciado, a 17-year-old senior, said he was thrilled about having passed his test.
"I crammed a lot. I'm not going to lie," he said. "Two days before, I was going through flash cards all the time after school. It was hard, but worth it."
Passing this exam helps him with a career he thinks he will like, he said. A self-described "hands-on" person, Preciado said he enjoys medicine because it involves working with people and doing things that are right in front of him.
Also, he has family with health problems. His father and grandmother are among loved ones who have received life-saving care. Preciado said he wants to give back to the health care field that has given his family so much.
"I have a need to help people in this field," he said, adding he will go to college after high school.
Also excited about her own future in this field, Vertrees said she has been enjoying Sivey's class. As part of her studies, she has done an internship at Interpath. At this workplace, she said, she got to watch professionals in the field. She said she also got to practice drawing blood, processing samples and more.
An 18-year-old senior, Vertrees said this work has prepared her for anything she should want to do in medicine.
"I thought that this would get my foot in the door," she said.
Following high school, she said she wants to go to Blue Mountain Community College, transfer to a university, earn a bachelor's degree in biology and then go to medical school.
She said she wants to become a doctor, which she said is attainable because of her "good study techniques" and time-management skills. According to Vertrees, she feels prepared for her future. In the meantime, however, she has more immediate plans for her phlebotomy certificate once she receives it in the mail.
"I'm going to frame it," she said.
Her classmates said they would do likewise with their own certificates.
