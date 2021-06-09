SALEM — Umatilla County Circuit Court Judge and Oregon National Guard Brigadier General Daniel Hill retired from his position in the military on Saturday, June 5, according to a press release.
Hill’s service ended with a small ceremony at the Major General George White Headquarters of the Oregon Military Department in Salem, the press release said.
“It was nice to see folks I hadn’t seen for a while and go through the ceremony that I missed last year,” Hill said.
He was scheduled to retire a year ago, but the ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19. The ceremony, which was brief and small due to COVID-19 restrictions, included an introductory statement from Adjutant General Michael Stencel. Hill then received the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit and the Oregon National Guard Exceptional Service Medal, he said.
Hill, of Hermiston, served in the military for 33 years, mostly with the Oregon National Guard, before he finished a tour as assistant to the chief counsel of the National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C. He added that he would have served longer had his tour not ended in May 2020.
“Had I been given an option and a promotion, I would have stayed,” he said. “But I had a great ending. It was natural timing to retire at that point.”
Before then, he served as state judge advocate, the Oregon National Guard’s top legal position. He was appointed to the position in 2015 while maintaining a role as circuit court judge for Umatilla and Morrow counties.
Hill went into active duty for the Army as a lieutenant with the Judge Advocate General’s Corps in 1987. Four years later, he joined the National Guard, according to news reports. In 2005, Hill was the task force staff judge advocate during Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. A year later, he deployed to Camp Phoenix in Kabul, Afghanistan, where he served on the task force Phoenix Five. Working with French, British and Mongolian forces, as well as the U.S. Navy, Marines and Air Force, the task force trained the Afghanistan National Army.
As staff judge advocate, Hill gave legal advice to U.S. forces, handling military justice claims, providing legal assistance and advising on operational law. The legal personnel supporting the task force also worked with Afghan judge advocates and gave legal training to Afghan troops, according to news reports.
Hill said the people he served with is what he will remember most about his time in the military.
“You remember certain things,” he said, “like large dust storms in Kabul, Afghanistan, traveling through Kabul in a small convoy of Ford Rangers. Or sitting in the New Orleans area area post-Katrina as Rita was coming in. But it’s the people around you. It’s all about the people you’re working with, the people you’re helping, the people you’re serving.”
Hill attained degrees from Blue Mountain Community College and Oregon State University, a juris doctorate from Willamette University College of Law and a master’s degree from the U.S. Army War College in 2014.
Hill received several awards for his military service, including the Bronze Star Medal for his work on crime and corruption issues in Afghanistan, according to news reports. He also received a Meritorious Service Medal with three Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters and the Army Commendation Medal, the press release said.
Hill said he will continue to serve as a circuit court judge for the indefinite future.
