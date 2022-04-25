HERMISTON — The city of Hermiston has launched a new public survey tool to better understand local priorities and concerns on a wide range of city services and the local quality of life.
The tool will enable the city to collect feedback from the local neighborhood level to community-wide priorities, according to a press release from the city.
Following the intensive Hermiston 2040 survey campaign and other recent efforts to gather public input, the Zencity Community Survey is to track resident satisfaction and response to specific efforts over a long period.
“We are always striving to get input from residents and this partnership with Zencity will be a great step toward understanding the needs and concerns of our residents to make the best decisions for the future of our city,” City Manager Byron Smith said in the announcement. “Zencity enables us to have a broader, more representative insight in resident priorities.”
Already underway, the survey typically will gather thousands of responses from Hermiston residents each year in English and Spanish. The survey appears to residents through digital ads in various locations such as news websites, social media platforms, blogs and apps. Based on responses, the survey measures resident satisfaction regarding local services and quality of life in the city, while identifying key concerns residents want the city to address. In addition, residents can find and respond to the survey on the city website.
This initiative builds on an existing partnership between Hermiston and Zencity, the community input platform used by local governments to hear from more residents and get the most meaningful and actionable insights, the press release stated. Hermiston began working with Zencity in 2021 to better understand the feedback residents already are voicing about the issues that matter to them the most — whether on publicly available social media channels, comments on traditional news sources or through official channels such as 311 — helping the city to hear from all corners of the community.
Zencity works with hundreds of municipalities across the U.S. including Chicago, Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego on issues ranging from public safety to American Rescue Plan Act implementation.
