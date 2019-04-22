For kids with developmental disabilities or special needs, one-on-one education can make a world of difference.
A Hermiston couple is hoping to fill that role. Jonathan and Jazmin Lopez opened Einstein Learning Center in January, drawing on their different backgrounds to offer one-on-one tutoring services for students with a range of needs.
The service, located at 215 E. Main Street, Suite D, is open to students of all ages, from kindergarten to college. They offer communication skills support for kids with special needs, as well as tutoring in math, writing and reading. They also offer some music classes, as well as foreign language courses. Both Jonathan and Jazmin are bilingual, and offer tutoring services in Spanish as well as English.
Jonathan said his wife, Jazmin, has been tutoring for about 12 years.
"She started tutoring right out of high school, and got a part-time job in college," he said. Initially, she wanted to be a teacher, but soon felt she could do more to help students in an individual setting.
Though the service is open to anyone looking for tutoring, Jonathan said about half of their current clients are students with autism. They work with them to find ways to communicate, whether using special apps or doing exercises to use different parts of the brain.
"Technology is a big one," Jonathan said. "Proloquo2Go is an app that allows the student to be able to communicate at ease by selecting emotions, thoughts and feelings," he said.
They also do simple brain and physical exercises, using different tools and toys to help students stimulate different parts of the brain.
The couple also draws on their musical training to help students. Jonathan plays guitar, bass and drums, and Jazmin plays and has taught piano. They now have a group of four students learning piano. But Jonathan said they also work music therapy into their sessions with students.
"For kids with autism, music can be very helpful," he said. "We do a lot of music skills, and kids are able to pitch match — we've found it can be helpful for them to remember things."
The prices for tutoring vary, but Lopez said they can be anywhere from $30 to $50 an hour.
"We tailor services based on the student," he said.
