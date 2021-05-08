HERMISTON — A lieutenant with the Hermiston Police Department underwent a procedure this week to remove two brain tumors identified by medical professionals just days before, according to Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston.
Randy Studebaker, the department’s sole lieutenant, informed Edmiston about a week ago that he was beginning to have vision problems. Studebaker first went to an eye doctor before going to the emergency room on April 29. The following day, he went to a neurologist who discovered that Studebaker had developed two brain tumors that would need an immediate procedure, Edmiston said.
“I know that every person in this department’s concerned about his short-term health and long-term health as well,” Edmiston said.
Between 60 to 80 friends and family gathered in a prayer circle at the Hermiston Police Department on Tuesday, May 4, before Studebaker was transported to a clinic in the Tri-Cities for his procedure, Edmiston said.
Officers in the department have heard from Studebaker’s wife, Shelley, that his procedure went well, but now, he begins the long process of recovery.
Studebaker has served in law enforcement for 18 years. He comes from a family devoted to law enforcement. His father served in law enforcement, his wife works with the Pendleton Police Department and his brother also works in the Hermiston Police Department.
Studebaker moved to Hermiston when he joined the department in 2012, as described in a 2018 story in the Hermiston Herald. When asked in the story what surprises him about Hermiston, he said, “The growth around here is exciting, but the people are awesome.”
He added: “I see unimaginably bad things at work, but I also see so many people doing amazing, selfless acts in our community. It reminds me the bad things I have to focus on are actually the rare exception rather than the societal norm. I truly feel blessed and humbled to do my little part. I love it here.”
Studebaker leads the investigation unit for the Hermiston police. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2017. And in April 2021, he was appointed as the select law enforcement professional in a “Children’s Justice Act Task Force” with the Oregon Department of Justice.
“He takes public service very seriously,” Edmiston said. “He’s a huge asset to our department and has been for many years.”
Edmiston described Studebaker as a trustworthy person that can make split-second decisions.
“There’s things that happen in law enforcement where you have to trust your people,” he said. “And I trust Randy implicitly.”
Edmiston also said he, as well as the rest of the department, appreciates Studebaker’s witty sense of humor.
Studebaker would often write posts on the department’s Facebook page. In a recent post, he wrote: “The weather has been beautiful this week. To enjoy a gorgeous sunrise or sunset, head for the top of the butte or other local areas with an unobstructed view. You won’t regret it. Avoid places that lack windows, like the local HPD holding cell and the county jail over in Pendleton. The view there is just not so great.”
And in the Hermiston Herald article, Studebaker described his funniest moment.
“I’m a terrible golfer but still enjoy playing,” he wrote. “One time, as I tried to recover a ball from a water hazard, I lost my footing and ended up taking a swim, much to the amusement of all the witnesses. The next time we went to that golf course, there was a new sign that said no swimming. Oops.”
In a 2018 story in the Hermiston Herald, Studebaker said his proudest moment was when he somehow “made my wife think that marrying me was a good idea.”
“She’s helped me raise a reasonably normal, well-adjusted and polite son,” he said. “I’m not sure how that happened with me for a father, but whatever we did seemed to work. He leaves next month for the Coast Guard and, eventually, he wants to be a police officer. I’m pretty proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.