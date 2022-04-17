A stop sign stands at the intersection of East Airport and South Ott roads, Hermiston. Umatilla County owns the roads, which run along the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, but the Hermiston City Council at its meeting Monday, April 25, 2022, looks to transfer the roads to the city.
HERMISTON — Two Umatilla county roads running alongside the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston soon will belong to the city of Hermiston.
The Hermiston City Council at its meeting Monday, April 25, plans to approve transferring East Airport and South Ott roads to the city. County and city officials said the transfer is part of Hermiston’s growth and the fulfillment of an agreement.
“When EOTEC was first developed, it was developed as a partnership between the city of Hermiston and Umatilla County,” Umatilla County Commissioner Dan Dorran said. “When the county transferred the ownership of EOTEC to the city, the road was part of the process. The county was liable for paving the road.”
He said East Airport Road has been paved and the bike path is in. All this work was completed in the past month.
“The county has done its side, and now the city needs to take action,” Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith said.
The city’s part of the deal will be claiming the roads in the upcoming city council meeting.
He said this development will not change services for anyone who lives on the roads. Some of the homes on the road are county, others are city, and none of this will change.
“Nobody’s getting annexed or anything like that,” he said.
The transfer is related to the agreement between Hermiston and Umatilla County to develop the event center, Smith said, but this also “is kind of a separate issue.”
The county and the city have discussions often about county roads, he explained, and as the city put, the city makes county roads into city streets. He said it’s part of the business in a growing city.
The county transferred EOTEC to the city in 2008, Smith said, and he thinks things are going “pretty well” with it. The next council meeting also will include an update on EOTEC.
“Right now, what we’re seeing is things are getting better after COVID. People are starting to book events, and it’s looking good,” he said.
Mark Morgan, assistant city manager, said for most people this sort of transfer seems insignificant, but it does make a difference.
“Whoever is legally responsible for that road, that’s where the ultimate long-term maintenance is assigned,” he said.
When the streets need work, the city will have to pay for it from money it receives from state gas tax revenue.
Your paragraph “The county and the city have discussions often about county roads, he explained, and as the city out, the city makes county roads into city streets. He it's part of the business in a growing city” needs editing.
