Hermiston Police Department arrested Dustin Sanders, 35, over the weekend, and he is suspected of possessing stolen property.
Sanders is suspected of stealing several tools from a resident in Pendleton, and was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail for theft, as well as for computer crime. He also had several warrants out for his arrest for failure to appear, contempt of court, and possession of methamphetamine.
According to a press release from the Hermiston Police Department, in December, a Pendleton resident reported several tools stolen from his vehicle. On Feb. 9, someone spotted tools matching that description on a regional classified website.
Officers spoke to the victim and made a plan to meet the alleged seller, Dustin Sanders, and examine the property. The victim identified the property by some unique markings.
HPD said the investigation is ongoing, but anyone with additional information can contact the department on the anonymous tip line at 541-667-5148, or at 541-567-5519.
