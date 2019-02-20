A Hermiston man was arrested on Wednesday for strangulation constituting domestic violence.
Gregory Markel, 32, was charged with strangulation and attempted assault against a family member or person in his household, both constituting domestic violence, as well as harassment.
Markel was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail. He has a hearing on Feb. 27.
