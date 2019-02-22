A Hermiston man was arrested Thursday night and lodged in the Umatilla County Jail on charges of domestic violence and assault, which included strangulation and attempting to run over a woman.
Jason Eugene Dungan, 38, was arrested at Northwest 13th Street late Thursday evening. According to a Hermiston Police Department press release, officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Northwest 13th Street around 6:35 p.m. Thursday, and found a 47-year-old woman lying on the ground with what appeared to be multiple injuries.
Umatilla County Fire District crews transported the woman to Good Shepherd Medical Center, and she was later flown to Portland for specialized treatment for some of her injuries. Police said they do not know her status as of Friday afternoon.
The police investigation revealed that Dungan and the woman had been arguing verbally, but the fight turned physical. Neighbors who witnessed the fight allege that Dungan strangled the woman and verbally threatened her life. The neighbor intervened and stopped the assault. Dungan allegedly grabbed the victim's keys, stole her vehicle and, according to the witness, drove the vehicle over the victim as she was lying on the sidewalk, nearly hitting witnesses as well.
Dungan returned to the scene around 11 p.m., was contacted by HPD officers, and was taken into custody. He is lodged in the Umatilla County Jail, and is charged with second-degree assault, unauthorized use of a vehicle, strangulation, hit and run with injury, reckless driving, driving while suspended, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, failure to appear and failure to pay fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.