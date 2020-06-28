HERMISTON — A Hermiston man is facing a list of charges for allegedly shooting at another vehicle Saturday night.
Steven Dario Quiriconi, 62, was lodged at the Umatilla County Justice Center for attempted murder, possession of a weapon by certain felons, unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another, recklessly endangering, unlawful possession of a firearm, menacing, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants and possession of a controlled substance.
Oregon State Police said the scene unfolded just before 6 p.m. Saturday when troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a shooting incident on eastbound Interstate 82. Police said the initial investigation revealed Quiriconi operating a 2017 Land Rover when it pulled along side a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup, occupied by two adults and two minor children, and discharged a firearm into the the cabin of the Ford pickup.
The occupants of the Ford pickup were not injured.
Police located the Land Rover traveling westbound on Interstate 84 and Quiriconi was taken into custody without incident.
