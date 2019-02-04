Jason Bloom, 40, was arrested Saturday and arraigned Monday on two counts of sexual abuse.
Bloom, a Hermiston resident, was arrested in Pendleton and is charged with abusing a child under the age of 14 in 2013, and another child, under the age of 18, in 2016 and 2017.
He has a preliminary court hearing on Monday, February 11.
