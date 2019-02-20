HERMISTON — A Hermiston man is in jail for possessing stolen property, and assisting with covering up a theft of several vehicles and tools last summer.
Scot Echols, 60, is charged with nine total counts: unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated theft, criminal conspiracy and hindering prosecution, all felony charges, and tampering with physical evidence, a misdemeanor charge.
According to court documents, Echols stole and operated a John Deere Wheel Loader, which is valued at $10,000 or more, without the consent of the owner, McFarlane's Bark, Inc.
Echols is also charged with several counts of assisting Zachary Bartz, who was arrested in August for theft of several vehicles. Some of the stolen vehicles were found at a property on Echols Road, where Echols lives. Echols was also charged with helping conceal or harbor Bartz, and for concealing or removing physical evidence including stolen vehicles and tools.
