IRRIGON — A Hermiston man faces initial charges of second-degree murder and the unlawful use of a weapon after a killing that took place in Irrigon.
Brett Ian Carson, 43, is in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, after the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested him Thursday, July 8, for the killing of Donald Eugene Beal the same day in Irrigon, court documents show. His preliminary bail is set at $260,000.
Morrow County District Attorney Justin Nelson said his office would present the charging document in court July 9.
State court records show Carson in 2015 pleaded guilty in Umatilla County to a misdemeanor of second-degree disorderly conduct. And in 2010 in Crook County he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and a driving without driving privileges. The prosecutor in that case reduced the offenses to violations.
