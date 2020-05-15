HERMISTON — The Hermiston Police Department arrested a Hermiston man accused of rape on Wednesday.
Court filings show Kevin Humberto Flores Gomez, 23, was arraigned at the Umatilla County Circuit Court in Pendleton on Thursday on one felony count each of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said his department was first contacted by the accuser on May 9 after the alleged incident occurred. Detectives were quickly put on the case, he said, and Flores Gomez was eventually arrested Wednesday.
Edmiston added that it was not a "stranger on stranger crime," and there was a child present at the scene when the alleged incident occurred.
Both first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy are Measure 11 crimes that each carry a mandatory minimum sentence of eight years and four months if convicted.
Florez Gomez is currently being held at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton on $100,000 bail.
Flores Gomez's next scheduled court appearance is May 21 for a probable cause preliminary hearing.
